sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 21.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,81 Euro		-0,022
-0,19 %
WKN: A1T9L2 ISIN: US29428V1044 Ticker-Symbol: EPE 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
EPIZYME INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EPIZYME INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,77
12,004
14:38
11,71
11,944
14:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EPIZYME INC
EPIZYME INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EPIZYME INC11,81-0,19 %