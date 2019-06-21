MPX International Corporation: MPX International Provides Webcast Links for Corporate Update on June 26, 2019

Company to present live at The Washington Mayfair Hotel, London, during European Cannabis Week

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE: MPXI; OTC PINK: MPXOF) will host both a luncheon and cocktail hour at The Washington Mayfair Hotel in London on Wednesday, June 26th, where it will provide attendees with a corporate update. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Boyes, will also host a series of private one-on-one meetings with investors upon request. To attend the event, please contact: Crystal@MPXInternationalcorp.com.

Interested parties, who are not able to attend the event in person, are invited to listen to the Corporate Update and access the presentation slides through the following webcast link:

7am Eastern Time / 12pm British Standard Time: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135010

The webcast link can also be accessed on the investor page of the MPX International website at http://mpxinternationalcorp.com/ . At the conclusion of the event, the webcast will be available for replay until June 26, 2020.

Event Details:

All events are being hosted Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at:

The Washington Mayfair Hotel

5 Curzon Street, Mayfair London

Greater London W1J 5HB

T: + 44(0) 20 7499 7000

Luncheon and Corporate Update Presentation:

12:00 - 1:30 pm British Standard Time

Lower Madison's

Entrance on Clarges Street

RSVP: Crystal@MPXInternationalcorp.com

Cocktail Hour and Corporate Update Presentation:

5:00 - 7:00 pm British Standard Time

Lower Madison's

Entrance on Clarges Street

RSVP: Crystal@MPXInternationalcorp.com

Private Investor Meetings:

Please contact Crystal Quast at the following email address to schedule a private investor meeting:

Crystal@MPXInternationalcorp.com.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International's objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX International's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

MPX International Corporation

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

T: +1-416-840-3725

info@mpxinternationalcorp.com

www.mpxinternationalcorp.com

SOURCE: MPX International Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549418/MPX-International-Provides-Webcast-Links-for-Corporate-Update-on-June-26-2019