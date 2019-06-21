Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)-- Forth Dimension Displays Limited (ForthDD), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kopin Corporation announced today that it is supplying its QXGA 3.1 MPixel Spatial Light Modulator (SLM) to Optalysys. Based in Castleford, UK, Optalysys is a leader in optical computing, having recently launched the world's first commercial optical processing system, the FT:X 2000, using phase modulation technology. ForthDD is a manufacturer of fast high-resolution SLMs based on ferroelectric liquid crystal on silicon (FLCOS), designed to offer phase modulation at speeds well above 2 kHz.

Optical processing comes at a pivotal time of change in computing. Demand for artificial intelligence (AI) is exploding just as silicon-based processing is facing the fundamental problem of Moore's Law breaking down. Optalysys is addressing this problem with its revolutionary optical processing technology, enabling new levels of AI performance for high resolution image and video-based applications. The technology is being developed to accelerate some of the most demanding processor-intensive tasks at a fraction of the energy consumption of silicon processors.

Nick New, CEO of Optalysys said, "This is a time of real change in computing, in particular for optical processing, which can provide the next level of processing that is not possible with silicon. Our relationship with Forth Dimension Displays has been strong for many years and will continue to grow as we produce extremely power efficient processors in the rapidly expanding field of AI."

"ForthDD's SLMs provide fast binary phase modulation at 3 MPixel resolution, making them key components in optical computing," said Greg Truman, CEO of ForthDD. "Optical computing relies on two synchronized SLMs modulating the phase of incoming laser light and projecting diffracted light onto further optical elements to enable optical correlation. Our 2048 x 1536 pixel QXGA SLM is a fast switching, all digital, high performance reflective SLM product offering binary phase modulation. Applications using the phase modulating properties have become an increasingly important part of our business."

About Optalysys

Optalysys is a UK-based company developing advanced Fourier optical processor systems to advance the capabilities of high-resolution AI models to efficiencies several order of magnitude beyond those of conventional silicon processors. The company originated from Cambridge University and holds multiple patents on the technology.

About Forth Dimension Displays Limited

Forth Dimension Displays has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) since its acquisition in January 2011. Based in Dalgety Bay, Scotland, UK, the company focuses on the design, development, manufacture and sale of leading edge high resolution microdisplays and SLMs for professional and technical markets. Details on ForthDD's website at www.forthdd.com

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and critical components for integration into wearable computing systems for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small displays, optics, speech enhancement technology, voice-interface and hands-free control software, low-power ASICs, and ergonomically designed smart headset reference systems. Kopin's proprietary components and technology are protected by more than 300 global patents and patents pending. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking" statements under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements relating our belief that demand for artificial intelligence (AI) is exploding just as silicon-based processing is facing the fundamental problem of Moore's Law breaking down and applications using the phase modulating properties have become an increasingly important part of our business. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, artificial intelligence may not grow as we believe; phase modulating may not grow or may decline and not be an important part of our business; and other risk factors and cautionary statements listed in Kopin's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 12 months ended December 29, 2018, and Kopin's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Kopin and only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

