Expat Jobs Philippines, a Job Site that Helps Expats Find Work in the Philippines, Launches their New Website

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2019 / Expat Jobs Philippines, a user-friendly website that that helps people to find expat jobs in Manila, are pleased to announce the launch of their new site.

To learn more about Expat Jobs Philippines and see which jobs employers are currently hiring for right away, please check out https://expatjobsphilippines.com/urgent-hiring/.

As a company spokesperson noted, for people who are looking for jobs in the Philippines for foreigners, Expat Jobs Philippines is a one stop job finding shop. The website is devoted to expat recruitment, and can help connect expats who are looking for work with quality jobs for foreigners in Manila.

"We have created the need to fill the gap to find UK expat jobs in the Philippines as well as jobs for American expats in the Philippines," the spokesperson noted, adding that the website is ready and able to serve the Australian, British and other communities who are looking for the right job opportunities and want to work in Philippines for a foreigner.

"If you have just recently arrived in the Philippines or are considering moving here in the near future, take advantage of this website."

In addition to helping expats to find work, Expat Jobs Philippines offers advice on the steps aspiring workers need to take prior to applying for a job in the region. For instance, it is required by law that people have appropriate working Visas in the Philippines, so they encourage those who wish to find work to consult with their embassy to determine if they can work there.

For expats who need to find a job in the Philippines, the spokesperson said they should definitely bookmark the new website and check back with it often. The founders of Expat Jobs Philippines recently landed a contract that will involve hiring a large number of expats for a number or roles.

"It is expected that there will be at least 4 hiring phases in the coming months. Please do send over your CV or make an application as soon as possible so that you may be processed quickly," the spokesperson noted.

About Expat Jobs Philippines:

Established in 2016, Expat Jobs Philippines is a website dedicated to expat recruitment. They aim to help expats in the Philippines in finding a great job opportunity while staying in the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://expatjobsphilippines.com/.

