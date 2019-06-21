The project, in its preliminary development phase, should reach a total generation capacity of around 800 MW. The two solar parks that will make up the Castilla-La Mancha project would each have a 400 MW capacity.Spanish electric utility Iberdrola is planning two solar parks with a total generation capacity of 800 MW near Cuenca, in the central-southern region of Castilla-La Mancha. According to press agency Europapress, the project would consist of two solar parks - Tarancón I and II - which would each have a 400 MW capacity and would be located between the municipalities of Belinchón, Tarancón ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...