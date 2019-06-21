Wildflower Brands Inc.: Wildflower Featured in NetworkNewsWire Publication Summarizing Amazing Profits Found in Cannabis

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, titled "Searching for the Next Super Nova," visit: http://nnw.fm/P7LFo.

Quarter-over-quarter sales growth is one of the indicators used to target explosive upside potential. Similar growth patterns were exhibited by many of the cannabis behemoths prior to parabolic price increases. In what may be an equally telling indicator, Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN) (OTCQB: WLDFF ) (https://www.networknewswire.com/clients/wildflower-brands-inc/'symbol=sun:cnx) revenues have now increased 11 consecutive quarters, quarter on quarter, ever since the company started selling its hemp-based CBD products. Founded in 2012 as a private company, Wildflower Brands went public in 2014 and has been on a tear ever since. Wildflower is an integrated health-and-wellness company creating distinct brands that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts.

About Wildflower Brands

Wildflower Brands is a company headquartered in Vancouver building reputable brands and quality products that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts. For more information, visit the company's website at www.WildflowerBrands.co .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWireto reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible,. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Receive Instant SMS Alerts from NetworkNewsWire

Text "STOCKS" to 77948

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications: