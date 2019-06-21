InterestSpring LLC: Los Angeles Developer, Ramtin Ray Nosrati is Scheduled to Complete the First Marijuana Mansion in Winter, 2019

The Luxury Home will Feature a Number of Amenities Devoted to Providing the Most Amazing At-Home Cannabis Experiences Possible

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2019 / Los Angeles developer, Ramtin Ray Nosrati is pleased to announce his plans to complete a mansion with the first ever cannabis lounge by the end of winter, 2019.

To learn more about Nosrati and his work, please visit https://www.huntingtonestateproperties.com/.

With the legalization of recreational marijuana in the beginning of this year, Nosrati predicted a demand for dedicated cannabis rooms within his highly sought after spec homes. The prolific developer, popular with celebrities, professional athletes, and Fortune 500 executives quickly added "cannabis lounge" to his already lengthy list of luxe amenities.

Nosrati's plans to build a dedicated cannabis room within his latest mansion recently caught the eye of the founders of HighTimes.com. As the article noted, the mansion's "cannabis conservatory," will provide everything that homeowners need to grow their own organic, high quality medicinal cannabis, as well as create a fully ventilated space for them to enjoy it. The conservatory can be accessed via a secret bookshelf entrance with biometric lock, and also features a full bar, cigar lounge, wine cellar, video wall with multiple screens, golf simulator and more.

With the increasing acknowledgment of cannabis' medicinal benefits, Nosrati has five new, high-end homes in various stages of construction in Bel Air, Brentwood and Beverly Hills. List price is in the $30 - $40 million dollar range.

In addition to creating what he predicts will be the modern day equivalent of a cigar lounge, Nosrati's conservatories come complete with an organic hydroponic cultivation gallery featuring a maximum of six cannabis plants-California's legal limit for homegrown. And, because Nosrati understands that not everyone has the time or the knowledge to grow their own cannabis, each of his upcoming homes will come with expert gardening services to care for the plants.

But what about the rich and famous who don't wish to partake in California's new favorite pastimes? Apparently the cultivation rooms can be repurposed to serve as an indoor, organic garden. The harvester on hand will help plant and grow vegetables to make productive use of the space.

About Ramtin Ray Nosrati:

Serving as the owner, designer, and developer for his company, Ramtin Ray Nosrati stands out among other builders. Nosrati has earned a reputation for specializing in Southern California's beautiful hillside properties, and also as a creative entrepreneur who has become the go-to designer and developer for some of the world's largest influencers and celebrities. For more information, follow Ramtin Ray Nosrati on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ramtin_ray_nosrati

Contact:

Vivienne Wagner

viv@houndstooth.mg

562-355-0167

SOURCE: Ramtin Ray Nosrati

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549451/Los-Angeles-Developer-Ramtin-Ray-Nosrati-is-Scheduled-to-Complete-the-First-Marijuana-Mansion-in-Winter-2019