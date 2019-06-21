Kazia Therapeutics has identified a higher maximum tolerated dose (MTD) from a Phase IIa study of its brain-penetrant phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor GDC-0084 in glioblastoma (GBM), which may lead to improved efficacy in the ongoing expansion cohort and planned Phase IIb study. A new collaboration with the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology (Alliance) means Kazia will soon have four clinical trials of GDC-0084 underway in primary or secondary brain cancers. It also expects further preliminary efficacy data from its Cantrixil Phase I study in ovarian cancer in H219. We adjust our valuation to between $64m and $103m.

