The Publisher will bring back a special print edition of its magazine, in partnership with The Paper and Packaging Board and Barnes Noble

Today, Mental Floss, an award-winning media brand living at the intersection of knowledge and entertainment, announces a special edition publication in print for the first time since 2016. For this special print edition, Mental Floss partners with the Paper and Packaging Board (P+PB) and Barnes Noble, the primary distribution partner.

The magazine is part of a multi-platform program between Mental Floss and P+PB's Paper Packaging How Life Unfolds campaign. The campaign reinforces the value of reading on paper daily with the 15 Pages a Day reading program, which encourages everyone to take the pledge to read at least 15 print pages every day. Research shows that reading on paper pages, similar to physical exercise, can yield several benefits including improved mental development and memory.

"We're delighted to be partnering with the Paper Packaging Board for the second year in a row," said Erin McCarthy, Editor-in-Chief of Mental Floss. "We can't imagine a better brand to help us bring back a special edition of our much-loved magazine."

In addition to their exclusive ownership of the print publication, Paper Packaging How Life Unfolds Read 15 Pages a Day campaign will run across Mental Floss' digital and social platforms. This includes the ownership of Mental Floss' 'Book Corner'-a popular section of their site-as well as a social 'Book Club' hosted on Mental Floss' Twitter page.

"It is a pleasure to see Mental Floss in print again especially since 72% of people we surveyed said that 'seeing words on paper helps me remember what I read'; and, fully 77% say they concentrate better when reading a printed book," said Mary Anne Hansan, President of the Paper and Packaging Board. "We are thrilled to partner with Mental Floss to engage their readers with something they can truly get their hands on and heads around."

The magazine will be on-sale nationwide starting Friday, June 21 at your local Barnes Noble store.

"Barnes Noble is excited to be the primary distribution partner for Mental Floss' special edition magazine. Mental Floss was a customer favorite when we carried it in our stores, and we are thrilled to offer it again to our customers, many of whom have a fervor for reading and believe in the value of print," said Krifka Steffey, Director of Newsstand at Barnes Noble.

Mental Floss is a part of Minute Media's portfolio of brands. To learn more about Minute Media visit https://www.minutemedia.com.

About Mental Floss

Mental Floss is an award-winning media brand at the intersection of knowledge and entertainment. Founded in the US back in 2001, Mental Floss has established a 'Destination for Curious People,' delivering sophisticated and sharable content on everything from science, history, pop-culture and the arts. The brand won three consecutive Webby Awards and has been recognized as #1 on Mashable's list of "Twitter Feeds That Will Make You Smarter." For more information visit www.mentalfloss.com.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading media and technology brand focused on two main pillars-platform and content. Minute Media's platform serves as the company's foundation, powering its content as well as enabling the evolution of other market-leading digital media brands. To date, Minute Media's owned and operated destinations include 90min, 12up, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead-all of which write their content from a relatable friend's point-of-view. Minute Media is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors including Battery Ventures, Goldman Sachs, ProSieben, Dawn Capital, Qumra Capital, Vintage Investment Partners and Gemini Israel Ventures.

