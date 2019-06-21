Brazilian energy agency the EPE has pre-qualified 1,829 renewable power projects with a combined capacity of 100.8 GW for the procurement exercise. The A-6 auction is expected to be the largest in terms of allocated capacity and to deliver lower bids than previous rounds.Brazilian energy agency the Empresa de Pesquisa Energetica (EPE) has admitted 1,829 solar, wind, hydro and biomass projects with a combined capacity of 100.8 GW to the initial phase of the A-6 energy auction planned for September 26. Of those schemes, 825 are solar projects with a total generation capacity of 29.78 GW. Wind has ...

