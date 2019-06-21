The "Construction in Spain: Key Trends Opportunities to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction in Spain: Key Trends Opportunities to 2022 provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Spanish construction industry.

The Spanish construction industry registered growth of 4.9% in real terms in 2017. This was preceded by annual growth of -2.0% in 2014, 2.4% in 2015 and 1.9% in 2016. A recovery in the economy, coupled with government investment to develop road, rail and other transport infrastructure, supported growth in 2017.

The industry is expected to expand in real terms over the forecast period (2018-2022), driven by the government's focus on the development of transport infrastructure, energy and utilities facilities. The government plans to invest EUR103.8 billion (US$117.1 billion) on 814 major projects in transport infrastructure, drinking water facilities and urban development during the period 2017-2021.

Moreover, under the National Rural Development Program for 2014-2020, the government plans to spend EUR435.0 million (US$482.9 million) to develop efficient irrigation systems and other agricultural infrastructure by 2020.

In real terms, the industry's output value is forecast to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.73% over the forecast period, compared to 1.80% during the review period (2013-2017).

Scope

Historical (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2022) valuations of the construction industry in Spain, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.

Key Highlights

the Author expects the residential construction market to retain its leading position over the forecast period, with a share of 39.8% of the industry's total value in 2022. The market will be supported by rising residential building permits, as well as the low housing loan interest rate.

Under Spain's National Broadband Strategy, the government plans to equip all households with an internet connection speed of 30Mbps, and provide a 100Mbps speed to 50% of households by 2020. Moreover, in March 2018, the government launched the 5G National Plan 2018-2020. Through this, the government aims to ensure an internet connection speed of up to 1.0 gbps by 2020.

the Author expects infrastructure construction market output to record a forecast-period CAGR of 4.99% in nominal terms, supported by the government's plan to develop the country's transport infrastructure, with an aim to improve regional connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. In January 2018, the government launched Plan Extraordinario de Inversin en Carreteras (PIC), an Extraordinary Plan for Investment in Roads, with an aim to finance the country's road development projects. Through this, the government plans to spend EUR5.0 billion (US$5.9 billion) on the development of 2,000km of road by 2022.

The government's focus to minimize electricity loss during transmission is also expected to support market growth over the forecast period. The government plans to invest EUR30.0 million (US$33.3 million) to install a 300km high voltage electric line between Guillena and Almaraz by 2020. The government also plans to increase the electricity connection capacity between Spain and Portugal by 17.4%, going from 2,300MW in 2016 to 2,700MW by 2030.

The total construction project pipeline in Spain as tracked by the Construction Intelligence Center (CIC) and including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million stands at EUR61.2 billion (US$69.0 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is well balanced, with 49.0% of the pipeline value being in projects in the early stages as of June 2018.

Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Outlook: At-a-Glance

3 Latest News and Indicators

4 Key Drivers and Risks

4.1 Economic Performance

4.2 Political Environment

4.3 Demographics

4.4 Risk Profile

5 Construction Outlook

5.1 All Construction

5.1.1 Outlook

5.1.2 Project analytics

5.2 Commercial Construction

5.3 Industrial Construction

5.4 Infrastructure Construction

5.5 Energy Utilities Construction

5.6 Institutional Construction

5.7 Residential Construction

6 Key Industry Participants

6.1 Contractors

6.2 Consultants

7 Appendix

7.1 What is this Report About?

7.2 Definitions

7.3 About

7.4 About The Construction Intelligence Center

