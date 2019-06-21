Internet Marketing Company: Good News For Teen Drivers - Smart Ways To Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that discusses the soaring costs of teen auto insurance and what options they have for making car insurance rates cheaper.

Teens are automatically considered high-risk drivers. But this does not mean they do not have ways to lower the costs. They should follow the next tips:

Attend a driving course. Insurance companies offer discounts that range from 10 to 15 percent to those drivers, including teens, that graduated a defensive driving course. The defensive driving course can take place in a classroom, or it can be delivered online, and it usually lasts four to eight hours to complete.

Get a cheap car to insure. Choosing a muscle car or a sports car will eliminate the chances of getting cheap car insurance. Slightly used SUV's, crossover's, or even family van's that have all the major safety features installed is the smart thing to do in order to get cheaper car insurance for a teen driver.

Take advantage of the good student discount. Many insurance companies offer this discount. Statistics show that students that have better grades are less likely to be involved in car accidents. Students that have a 3.0 GPA or higher are eligible for this discount on most insurance companies.

Consider usage-based insurance. The thought of being monitored while driving can be scary for many teen drivers, but in that way, they can obtain better premiums. All they have to do is to allow your insurer to install a small telematics device inside their vehicle. This device will then send data back to the insurer. Usually, the data sent back contains information about, how many miles are driven, time of day when the car is driven, braking, acceleration, speed, cornering, distance traveled. The policyholder will get a discount, based on how good his driving habits are.

Compare online quotes. The best way to save money on teen insurance is by shopping online quotes. Get at least three quotes and start comparing them in order to find the best deal.

"Teens can get cheaper car insurance if they adopt safe driving habits and compare prices online"

