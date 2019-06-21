By adding 77 MW of solar generation capacity and 256 MW of wind assets the power company wants to become number two in the Italian wind sector and engage in a significant development of solar.From pv magazine France. Italian energy brand Edison is poised to buy significant renewable assets from French parent company EDF. Edison will acquire 77 MW of solar generation capacity and 256 MW of wind plants from the French group's renewable energy unit EDF Renewables. Through the transaction, Edison will become Italy's second largest wind plant operator and the acquisition of solar assets will lay ...

