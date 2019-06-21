Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
|
Date
|
Total Number of
shares
|
Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1
Exercisable 2
June 15, 2019
126,279,322
179,177,013
|
178,568,607
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
Kering