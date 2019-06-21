Odfjell SE: Mandatory notification of trade

The Executive Management Team in Odfjell SE has today purchased 58,488 class A shares in the company. The purchase relates to a Transaction Bonus Plan financed by Odfjell SE's joint venture partner Lindsay Goldberg (LG) in connection with LG's ongoing exit from Odfjell Terminals. The purchase price for the shares is NOK 28.66.

To facilitate the abovementioned acquisition of shares by the Executive Management Team, the Company has today sold 58,488 Class A shares (treasury shares) to the members of the Executive Management at a purchase price of NOK 28.66 per share.

The following primary insiders in the Company has acquired shares, and have, following this, the following number of shares in the Company:

Name and title Shares acquired Total number of shares

held in the Company Kristian V. Mørch, CEO 35,751 172,412 Class A shares/3,500 Class B shares Terje Iversen, CFO 7,722 30,187 Class A shares Harald Fotland, COO Odfjell Tankers 7,293 26,084 Class A shares/4,000 Class B shares Øistein Jensen, Chief of Staff 7,722 29,763 Class A shares

Following the sale of 58,488 Class A shares, the Company holds 5,681,750 Class A and 2,322,482 Class B shares (treasury shares) in the Company.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

