The scheme will be open to renewable energy systems not exceeding 500 kW in capacity. The Albanian government expects the program to enable the deployment of 200 MW of PV.Albania's Ministry of Energy and Industry has announced final approval of its net metering scheme for renewable energy. Now in force, the program is expected to drive the installation of around 200 MW of rooftop PV capacity in the form of systems with a generation capacity of up to 500 kW. Eligible projects will be entitled to net metering tariffs equal to electricity market prices with surplus power calculated by utility OSHEE ...

