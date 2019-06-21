Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest demand forecasting solution for a food manufacturing company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to efficiently meet the market demand by keeping adequate stocks. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's demand forecasting solution helped the food manufacturing company to increase supply chain efficiency, improve labor management, and manage cash flow better.

Quality issues, supply-demand mismatch, manufacturing constraints, and volatile market demand are increasing challenges for companies operating in the food manufacturing industry. Owing to such challenges, companies are also finding it difficult to better manage warehouse and shipping needs. Therefore, companies are finding it vital to leverage demand forecasting solution to better plan production, financing, labor, and inventory operations.

The business challenge: The client is a food manufacturing company based out of the United States. The client constantly faced issues of stock-outs. With this, they had to deal with unplanned production changeovers to keep up with the business. The client was also having difficulties in managing labor and planning inventory operations. Owing to these challenges, the company witnessed a dip in their sales rate. Therefore, the client approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering demand forecasting solution. With Infiniti's demand forecasting solution, the food manufacturing company wanted to tackle supply chain challenges, speed up production cycle, and drive sales.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research conducted qualitative and quantitative market research, analyzed client's sales data for the past 5 years, and also analyzed competitors in the US food manufacturing industry. With Infiniti's demand forecasting solution, the client was able to accurately forecast the sales demand and manage inventory. This reduced stock-outs of products. This further helped them in better labor management. Also, with Infiniti's demand forecasting solution, the client was able to better manage warehouse and cash flows.

Infiniti's demand forecasting solution helped the client to:

Meet their customers' demands and enhance CX

Efficiently manage their resources during peak periods

Infiniti's demand forecasting solution offered predictive insights on:

Enhancing sales and profit margins

Planning production and financing

