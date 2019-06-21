BH Global Limited - Result of AGM

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

21 June 2019

The Board of BH Global Limited is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 21 June 2019, all 12 resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting dated 21 May 2019 were duly passed by way of a show of hands.

The proxy votes received on each resolution proposed at the AGM were as follows. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Resolution For Against Vote Withheld 1. That the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2018, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon, be received and considered. 23,322,613 0 0 2. That KPMG Channel Islands Limited be re-appointed as Auditors until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting. 23,322,613 0 0 3. That the Board of Directors be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Auditors. 23,322,613 0 0 4. That Sir Michael Bunbury be re-elected as a Director. 23,322,613 0 0 5. That Julia Chapman be re-elected as a Director. 23,322,613 0 0 6. That Sally-Ann Farnon be re-elected as a Director. 23,322,613 0 0 7. That Graham Harrison be re-elected as a Director. 23,269,028 53,585 0 8. That Andreas Tautscher be elected as a Director. 23,322,613 0 0 9. That the Directors' Remuneration Report contained in the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2018 be approved. 23,322,613 0 0 10. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot and issue, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, up to 907,730 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 6,606,309 shares designated as Sterling shares respectively (being 33.33 per cent. of the Company's shares of each class in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document (excluding shares held in treasury)) for the period expiring on the date falling fifteen months after the date of passing of this Resolution 10 or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. 23,322,613 0 0 11. That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the "Companies Law"), to make market acquisitions (as defined in the Companies Law) of each class of its shares (either for the retention as treasury shares for resale or transfer, or cancellation), PROVIDED THAT:

. 23,322,613 0 0 12. That, in accordance with Article 6.4 of the Articles, the Directors be empowered to allot and issue (or sell from treasury) 272,346 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 1,982,091 shares designated as Sterling shares (being 10 per cent. of the shares in issue of each class as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of this notice, excluding shares held in treasury) for cash as if Article 6.1 of the Articles did not apply to the allotment and issue (or sale from treasury) for the period expiring on the date falling 15 months after the date of passing of this Resolution 12 or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued (or sold) after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue (or sell) shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement notwithstanding that the power conferred by this Resolution 12 has expired. 23,322,613 0 0

The above figures aggregate the proxy votes received on the US Dollar shares and Sterling shares in accordance with the respective voting rights applicable to each US Dollar share and Sterling share on a poll, being one vote per US Dollar share and 1.97950 votes per Sterling share.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the results of the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001