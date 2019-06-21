Ashtead Group plc

21stJune 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on the 21stJune 2019, the directors listed below made the following purchases of Company shares:-

Director Number of shares purchased Price paid per share Total shareholding Paul Walker 14,000 £21.63 14,000 Angus Cockburn 1,000 £21.60 1,000

Enquiries

Ashtead Group

Contact: Eric Watkins - 0207 726 9700