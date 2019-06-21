ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 21
Ashtead Group plc
21stJune 2019
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on the 21stJune 2019, the directors listed below made the following purchases of Company shares:-
|Director
|Number of shares purchased
|Price paid per share
|Total shareholding
|Paul Walker
|14,000
|£21.63
|14,000
|Angus Cockburn
|1,000
|£21.60
|1,000
Enquiries
Ashtead Group
Contact: Eric Watkins - 0207 726 9700