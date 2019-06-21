sprite-preloader
WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
21.06.2019 | 17:25
PR Newswire

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 21

Ashtead Group plc

21stJune 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on the 21stJune 2019, the directors listed below made the following purchases of Company shares:-

DirectorNumber of shares purchasedPrice paid per shareTotal shareholding
Paul Walker14,000£21.6314,000
Angus Cockburn1,000£21.601,000

Enquiries

Ashtead Group
Contact: Eric Watkins - 0207 726 9700


