Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on capacity planning process. Capacity planning can be a challenging task for organizations of any size. It requires a delicate balance between real-time employee availability, available budget, and the demand for work from customers, partners, or other stakeholders. Establishing a proper capacity planning process is important for businesses to manage workforce and product manufacturing. Therefore, the capacity planning process should involve carefully thought-out steps to ensure businesses have the right amount of resources at the right time.

"Without a capacity plan, organizations are either grossly under-prepared or over-prepared as it helps to determine the production capacity needed by an organization to meet changing demands for its products," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Steps to develop an effective capacity planning process

Determining service level requirements

In this step, a business needs to break down work into categories and quantify users' expectations for how that work gets done. This step involves three stages:

Establishing workloads

Determining the unit of work

Setting levels of service

Analyzing current capacity

In the second step, businesses need to analyze their current production schedule for better capacity management. They should analyze each workload by following these steps:

Compare measurements of any items referenced in service level agreements with their objectives

Strategic resource planning and checking the usage of every resource of the system

Planning for the future

This is the final step in the capacity planning process. It needs businesses to know the amount of work that is expected to come over the coming quarters. Following this, they need to configure the optimal system for satisfying service levels over this period of time.

