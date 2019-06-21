Social Life Network, Inc: Real Estate Social Network LikeRE.com Announces Barb Perruccio as new Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

LikeRE Forges Stronger Connections Between Real Estate Industry Professionals, Home Shoppers and Online Sellers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2019 / LikeRE.com, a real estate social network that is powered by A.I. and Blockchain technology provided by Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced today the addition of Barb Perruccio as the new Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of LikeRE.

"With the recent launch of our LikeRE mobile application that provides greater access to real estate professionals by home shoppers and sellers, Barb is joining our company at a defining moment in our user growth and the need for her expertise," says LikeRE CEO, Britt Glassburn.

Barb Perruccio has worked in the residential real estate industry for 14 years and joins the executive management team at LikeRE after an amazing career as a Broker/Owner of Great Place Real Estate, Inc. in Colorado and VP of Sales in the advertising and marketing space in New York City, San Francisco and Denver for over 30 years.

"I am excited to bring my sales and marketing experience of the real estate industry to this amazing team of professionals at LikeRE," says Barb Perruccio. "Joining the company is the perfect evolution of my career, as I have spent the past 30 years connecting the right people together in business transactions and the LikeRE.com real estate social network is built to do the very same."

About LikeRE.com, Inc.

LikeRE.com is a website and mobile app social network that connects real estate agents, home builders, title companies, loan officers, interior designers, home improvement professionals, buyers and sellers together in one real estate centric online community. The LikeRE platform and mobile apps feature photos, videos, podcasts, articles, product and service recommendations, business and professional reviews, new home and resale listings, and user forums for home buyers and sellers.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. The social network platform meets the growing demand for niche social networking in many global industries, including the residential real estate, cannabis, racket sports, soccer, hunting and fishing. These niche industries represent 100's of millions of online users worldwide.

