Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 21-Jun-2019 / 16:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. The Company today confirms long term awards under the DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017 as outlined in our Remuneration Policy and in the Company's 2018 Annual Report. The outcome will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting at the end of FY 2021, calculated by reference to a share price of GBP6.29 (the average share price for the first 3 days following the release of FY 2018 results). The outcome for each participant is subject to a maximum. Awards would only vest at the maximum level were a highly exceptional level of performance to be met. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code b) Nature of the Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust transaction Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of GBP6.29. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0 Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of GBP6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, including a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021: · 0.64% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and · 2.57% of the eligible profit above target before tax Subject to a maximum of 613,831 shares. d) Aggregated Not applicable, single transaction. information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 21 June 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code b) Nature of the Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust transaction Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of GBP6.29. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0 Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of GBP6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, including a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021: · 0.64% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and · 2.56% of the eligible profit above target before tax Subject to a maximum of 611,287 shares. d) Aggregated Not applicable, single transaction. information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 21 June 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Timothy Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code b) Nature of the Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust transaction Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of GBP6.29. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0 Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of GBP6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, including a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021: · 0.38% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and · 1.54% of the eligible profit above target before tax Subject to a maximum of 366,653 shares. d) Aggregated Not applicable, single transaction. information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 21 June 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code b) Nature of the Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust transaction Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of GBP6.29. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0 Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of GBP6.29, being a

percentage of the eligible profit before tax, including a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021: · 0.38% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and · 1.53% of the eligible profit above target before tax Subject to a maximum of 363,672 shares. d) Aggregated Not applicable, single transaction. information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 21 June 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ravinder Chandhok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code b) Nature of the Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust transaction Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of GBP6.29. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0 Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of GBP6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, including a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021: · 0.46% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and · 0.93% of the eligible profit above target before tax Subject to a maximum of 265,896 shares. d) Aggregated Not applicable, single transaction. information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 21 June 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name James Lindsay 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Group Finance b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendm ent 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code b) Nature of the Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust transaction Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period of GBP6.29. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0 Such number of A Ordinary non-voting shares, based on a share price of GBP6.29, being a percentage of the eligible profit before tax, including a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2021: · 0.10% in excess of a minimum threshold but below target; and · 0.20% of the eligible profit above target before tax Subject to a maximum of 57,233 shares. d) Aggregated Not applicable, single transaction. information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the 21 June 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 11009 EQS News ID: 829007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

