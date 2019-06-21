BH Macro Limited - Result of AGM

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

21 June 2019

The Board of BH Macro Limited is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 20 June 2019, all Ordinary and Special Resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting dated 21 May 2019 were duly passed by way of a show of hands.

The proxy votes received on each resolution proposed at the AGM were as follows. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Resolution For Against Vote Withheld 1. That the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2018, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon, be received and considered. 12,220,402 0 0 2. That KPMG Channel Islands Limited be re-appointed as Auditors until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting. 12,209,252 11,149 0 3. That the Board of Directors be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Auditors. 12,220,082 321 0 4. That Richard Horlick be elected as a Director. 12,220,402 0 0 5. That John Le Poidevin be re-elected as a Director. 12,220,402 0 0 6. That Colin Maltby be re-elected as a Director. 12,219,245 1,156 0 7. That Claire Whittet be re-elected as a Director. 12,217,151 3,251 0 8. That the Directors' Remuneration Report contained in the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2018 be approved. 12,220,082 321 0 9. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot and issue, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, up to 867,004 shares designated as US dollar shares and 5,068,228 shares designated as Sterling shares (respectively being 33.33 per cent. of the Company's shares of each class in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document (excluding in each case shares held in treasury)) for the period expiring on the date falling fifteen months after the date of passing of this Resolution 9 or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. 12,220,082 321 0 10. That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the "Companies Law"), to make market acquisitions (as defined in the Companies Law) of each class of its shares (either for the retention as treasury shares for resale or transfer, or cancellation), PROVIDED THAT:

a. the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased shall be 389,930 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 2,279,410 shares designated as Sterling shares (respectively being 14.99 per cent. of the shares of each class in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document (excluding in each case shares held in treasury));

b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share shall be one cent for shares designated as US Dollar shares and one pence for shares designated as Sterling share

c. the maximum price which may be paid for a share of the relevant class is an amount equal to the higher of: (a) 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations for a share of the relevant class on the relevant market for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the share is purchased; and (b) the higher of (i) the price of the last independent trade for a share of the relevant class and (ii) the highest current independent bid for a share of the relevant class at the time of purchase; and

d. the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the annual general meeting of the Company in 2020 unless such authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such date by a special resolution of the Company in general meeting. 12,220,402 0 0 11. That, in accordance with Article 6.4 of the Articles, the Directors be empowered to allot and issue (or sell from treasury 260,127 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 1,520,620 shares designated as Sterling shares (respectively being 10 per cent. of the shares in issue of each class as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of this notice (excluding shares held in treasury)) for cash as if Article 6.1 of the Articles did not apply to the allotment and issue (or sale from treasury) for the period expiring on the date falling fifteen months after the date of passing of this Resolution 11 or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued (or sold) after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue (or sell) shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement notwithstanding that the power conferred by this Resolution 11 has expired. 12,220,402 0 0

The above figures aggregate the proxy votes received on the US Dollar shares and Sterling shares in accordance with the respective voting rights applicable to each US Dollar share and Sterling share on a poll, being 0.7606 votes per US Dollar share and 1.471 votes per Sterling share.

Shareholders' attention is drawn to the Company's announcement of 4 June 2019, which details the limits of use of the authorities granted by the resolutions passed at the AGM.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the results of the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001