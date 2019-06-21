Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, June 21
Invesco Asia Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 21 June 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 26,241 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 280.8568p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 4,631,647 ordinary shares held in treasury and 70,368,234 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 74,999,881.
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
21 June 2019