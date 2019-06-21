OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF ELISHA OWUSU TO KAA GENT



Lyon, 21 June 2019



Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Elisha Owusu, trained at OL, to KAA Gent for €1 million plus an earn-out of 20% of the capital gain on any future transfer.







Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



