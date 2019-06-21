Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Announce Fiscal 2019 Full Year Results on June 28

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2019 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) (the "Company") announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year, which ended March 31, 2019, on Friday, June 28, 2019 before the market open. The company will subsequently conduct a conference call and webcast to review its results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties in the United States can access the live call by dialing 844-369-8770; interested parties outside the United States can access the call by dialing +1-862-298-0840. The conference ID is 49578. Callers should dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the call start time.

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. A replay of the conference call will be available until July 5, 2019, by calling 877-481-4010 from the United States or +1-919-882-2331 from outside the United States and entering conference ID number 49578.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (Nasdaq: JRSH) is a manufacturer utilized by many well-known brands and retailers, such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, etc.), and Philip-Van Heusen (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo, etc.). Its production facilities are currently made up of four factory units and three warehouses and currently employ approximately 3,500 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities is expected to be approximately 8.0 million pieces by the end of 2019. Additional information is available at http://www.jerashholdings.com.

Contact:

Matt Kreps, Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Richard J. Shaw, Chief Financial Officer

(315) 727-6791

richard.shaw@jerashholdings.com

