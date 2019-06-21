Eagle Alpha is today announcing the launch of its new alternative data solution for private equity due diligence. The targeted solution will now enable private equity firms to acquire alternative data on a per company basis instead of an entire dataset and a pay-as-you-go basis over an annual license.

On the launch of the due diligence solution Emmett Kilduff, CEO and Founder of Eagle Alpha, said: "This is an important step forward for Eagle Alpha as we seek to constantly expand and connect more firms to alternative data." He continued, "Early success with our Bespoke Projects private equity clients demonstrated to us the increasing opportunities for alternative data in the space. We are excited to be able to bring a dedicated offering to private equity firms for acquisition due diligence purposes."

Eagle Alpha have shown how alternative data can be used effectively by the private equity firms. Alternative data can provide insights into competitors, manufacturing, revenue, customers, people, mobile strategy and R&D analysis.

To mark the launch of the new solution Eagle Alpha will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday 25th June 9:00 EST. To secure a space please email enquiries@eaglealpha.com

About Eagle Alpha

Eagle Alpha was established in 2012 to provide alternative data solutions to buyers and vendors of alternative data.

Solutions for buyers include Data Sourcing, Data Analytics, Data Strategy and Bespoke Projects. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for buyers (buyside, private equity and corporates) visit eaglealpha.com.

Solutions for vendors include Free Profiles, Sales Referrals (Standard), Vendor License, Sales Referrals (Exclusive), Dashboards and Joint Ventures. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors visit sellaltdata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005398/en/

Contacts:

Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Eagle Alpha

Email: emmett.kilduff@eaglealpha.com

Mobile: +353 86 7772198