Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is a mixed bag as the pot stock market hit a stumbling block while marijuana legalization won two key victories in the United States.On the legalization front, we have two wins in the northeast United States. For one, New York State voted to decriminalize pot use. (Source: "New York lawmakers OK pot decriminalization," Pix 11, June 21, 2019.)As it stands now, marijuana possession will carry nominal fines in New York. The newly passed law will also see the expungement of criminal records for low-level pot possession. This is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...