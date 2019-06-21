General Electric Company: GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

BOSTON, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 25, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business on July 1, 2019. The ex-dividend date is June 28, 2019.



About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com (http://www.ge.com/)

GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor (http://www.ge.com/investor) and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

GE Investor Contact:

Steve Winoker, 617.443.3400

swinoker@ge.com (mailto:swinoker@ge.com)

GE Media Contact:

Jennifer Erickson, 646.682.5620

jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:jennifer.erickson@ge.com)