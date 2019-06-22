Internet Marketing Company: What are the Advantages of Using One Car Insurance Company to Insure Multiple Vehicles?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how insuring multiple vehicles at the same insurer can save car insurance money.

It's not uncommon for a household to have more than one vehicle. To save money on car insurance, drivers can choose to insure all the vehicles from a household to one insurance company in order to obtain a multi-car insurance discount.





Multiple-car insurance policies have the following benefits:

Less paperwork to deal with. Policyholders can save time by having to meet with just one insurance agent and completing one insurance policy. Drivers should ensure they choose enough coverage to protect the value of the most expensive vehicle in the policy. Drivers should contact their insurers and seek advice regarding a proper level of liability coverage.

Cheaper premiums and deductibles. Drivers that have more vehicles will pay more on individual policies than compared to the premiums of a multi-car policy. Also, drivers will have to pay for deductibles when filling for a claim. On a multi-car policy, all claims will have the same deductibles. Depending on the insurer, in the event of filing a claim for two vehicles at once, it is possible to pay only one deductible. For example, if two vehicles that are insured on the same policy got damaged in a fire or a flood, drivers will only have to pay one deductible.

Reduced risk of lapses. With a multi-car policy, drivers will have to pay one monthly policy bill at the same location and at the same time. In the case of individual policies, drivers that own multiple cars will have to remember the due dates of each policy and pay them at different locations.

Cheaper rates for high-risk drivers. Teen drivers, DUI convicted drivers, senior drivers are considered high-risk by insurance companies and have to pay high insurance premiums. The multi-car insurance policy premiums will increase if a high-risk driver is added to the policy. However, the overall policy premiums increase would be lowered when compared to the premiums paid by the high-risk driver on a separate policy.

"Multi-car insurance policies will help drivers save precious time and money," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

