Internet Marketing Company: The Cheapest States for Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that presents the cheapest states to insure a car in 2018.

The cheapest states for auto insurance have several characteristics in common. Their population lives preponderantly in rural areas, they are safe from extreme weather, and favorable legislation.





The state with the cheapest average rate is Vermont . Annual premiums in Vermont average $932, which is well below (32 percent) the national average of $1,365. Vermont has a sparse population which lives predominantly in rural areas. Vermont also has a low number of accidents and uninsured drivers. Iowa is described as a perfect rural-state, with more than 86.000 farms.

A high number of insurance companies selling coverage in the same area will reduce the average rates. Ohio, Idaho and Virginia are perfect examples. Only in Virginia, there are around 300 insurance companies. The high competitiveness benefits the policyholders the most.

A favorable legislation will also help drivers get cheaper coverage. The client is protected by unfair price increases. Virginia has a stable regulatory environment, the State Corporation Commission (SCC), of which the Bureau of Insurance is a part. SCC activities include licensing, regulation, examination, and investigation of insurance companies, agencies and agents. This means that rates increases are thoroughly analyzed.

"The cheapest states to insure cars have several things in common. Living in rural areas and having numerous companies to choose from will make rates cheaper," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

