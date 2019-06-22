Rotonda Ventures Corp. Announces Share Distribution Record Date for Divesting Remaining Subsidiaries Under February 2, 2018 Plan of Arrangement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2019 / Rotonda Ventures Corp. (the "Company" or "Rotonda") today announces that it has amended and set the Share Distribution Record Date as Friday, June 21, 2019 for divesting four remaining subsidiaries: 1143990 B.C. Ltd., 1143993 B.C. Ltd., 1143994 B.C. Ltd. and 1144012 B.C. Ltd., pursuant to its February 2, 2018 court approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Under the Arrangement, the Company may set share distribution record dates and effective dates for each subsidiary to be spun out (divested).

The distribution under the Arrangement will be 5,010,549 common shares of 1143990 B.C. Ltd. issued at a ratio of 1 to 1 to Rotonda shareholders of record.

About ROTONDA

Rotonda Ventures Corp. was founded in 2014 to conduct business in the oil and gas service sector involving frack water remediation and other services.

