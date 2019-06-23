Gold and silver stocks break out from their 8 year downtrend. This comes with gold entering a new bull market and the silver price breakout on June 20th, 2019. One might argue that there is no confirmation yet as we mostly need 3 to 5 consecutive closes combined with 3 consecutive weekly closes above the breakout. We argue that the violence with this these breakouts took place this week, across all gold and silver and precious metals miners is already sufficient evidence in and on itself. That's why we are convinced that this is the trigger for our gold forecast (GOLD) ...

