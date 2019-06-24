Mr Stephen Phillips



HONG KONG, June 24, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (June 24) started his duty visit to Munich and Frankfurt in Germany, Dublin in Ireland, Luxembourg, and Maastricht and The Hague in the Netherlands, as part of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK)'s continued efforts to promote Hong Kong's business attractions.During the five-day visit, Mr Phillips will meet with CEOs from various sectors including venture capital, fintech, genetic data, medical technology, aviation, artificial intelligence, co-working space and accelerators, investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce. He will also speak at the Aviation Finance Festival in Dublin organised by Ishka to promote Hong Kong as the ideal aircraft leasing hub in Asia and related tax incentives.Mr Phillips said, "Hong Kong is an international business city with proximity to the Mainland China market, playing a key role during the process of the Mainland's continued economic reform. The city has a strong foundation of rule of law and a deep pool of talents for various sectors. The Hong Kong Government has also spent a lot of resources in boosting the city's innovation and technology development, which will be a new impetus for Hong Kong's economy."He added, "The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development is the latest leverage for Hong Kong's economy to leap further forward. The Outline Development Plan for the Greater Bay Area has set out Hong Kong's multiple roles, amongst other things as an international financial city, a global innovation hub and the centre for international legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific region. These areas of work are all conducive to developing Hong Kong further as an international metropolis with enhanced competitiveness. European companies that aim to expand into Asia and the world should leverage on the unique international status of Hong Kong."The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area covers nine cities in Guangdong Province, namely Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing, as well as the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao. It is an enormous market with a population of 71 million and a gross domestic product of US$1.6 trillion.About InvestHKInvestHK is the department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting overseas and Mainland businesses to set up or expand in Hong Kong. It provides free advice and customised services for overseas and Mainland companies. For more information, please visit www.investhk.gov.hk.