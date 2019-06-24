Bitsdaq Loyalty Rewards Carnival: BXBC to BQQQ Exchange in Conjunction with Trading Contest Grand Prize

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2019 / In order to give back to the long term support provided by the community, Bitsdaq recently launched the Bitsdaq Loyalty Rewards Carnival, which will include the commencement of the BXBC airdrop token to BQQQ swap activities, the trading contest plus the global limited watch giveaway. In addition, Bitsdaq has opened the BQQQ withdrawal service a few days ago.

Bitsdaq will open the BXBC candy deposit service on June 20th and open BXBC to BQQQ swap activities the following day. This airdrop exchange is one of the events for Bitsdaq to give back to the community. In order to encourage users to actively participate in the exchange, the platform will also conduct airdrop activities for the conversion event. The sooner the participating users convert BXBC to BQQQ, the better the exchange rate that they will be awarded.Details have been announced on the official website.

Bitsdaq founder and CEO Ricky Ng said that Bitsdaq is based on the principle that the interests of the users are of the topmost importance, and hopes to achieve the development of a tokenized community-based economic model to operate on. Bitsdaq will strive to build a positive community feedback system to build value for the platform.

"We have started the BXBC to BQQQ conversion event, and also are giving out to our user an airdrop, the purpose is to give back to the real community supporters, cultivate loyal fans, and achieve a win-win situation. With the realization of the long-term value of BQQQ, early Bitsdaq supporters will also benefit."

Limited edition Colletrix x Bitsdaq x Ultraman watches created by former Rolex artisans, with the autograph of Bitsdaq's CEO, Ricky Ng, will be awarded to 10 lucky participants of the BXBC to BQQQ swap for the Loyalty Awards Event.The watch is a limited edition model where only 10 are available globally, and it will be autographed by the CEO of Bitsdaq, Ricky Ng. Details have been announced on the official website.

Currently, the Bitsdaq Launchpad platform has received over 100 applications for listing. After strict review and consideration, several projects have emerged. Bitsdaq will announce the project details and the timetable for the joint feedback activities to gauge sentiment. Recently, Bitsdaq announced that the first IEO project, MediLOT, which will be conducted through the exchange token BQQQ. This has already attracted resounding user interest. Details of the LOT IEO will be released in time to come.

Bitsdaq has accumulated more than 2 million registered users in 3 months and is currently ranked third after Binance and Coinbase in traffic to global digital currency exchange, with 11.4 million monthly visits. Bitsdaq has over 100,000 community members, and the candy token BXBC is held by over 2 million active wallet address. Bitsdaq also received investment from prestigious institutions, including the NGC and Consensus Venture Group. Last but not least, Bitsdaq has been given a rare high score of 8.5/10 by the world's leading blockchain agency, CryptoPotato.

Scan the QR code below to download the latest version of the Bitsdaq APP.

(Play Store)

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bitsdaq.exchange.main

(iOS)

https://itunes.apple.com/sg/app/bitsdaq/id1462558964?mt=8

Bitsdaq Social Media Page:

Twitter English: https://twitter.com/BitsdaqExchange

Twitter Chinese: https://twitter.com/BitsdaqChinese

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR5E7EH5zvd6gXK0f4NWANQ

Bitsdaq Community:

Bitsdaq Telegram English: https://t.me/BitsdaqExchangeOfficial

Bitsdaq Telegram Chinese: https://t.me/BitsdaqExchangeChinese

Bitsdaq Telegram Turkish: https://t.me/BitsdaqofficialTurkish

Bitsdaq Telegram Russian: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialRussia

Bitsdaq Telegram Vietnamese: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialVietnam

Bitsdaq Telegram India: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialIndia

Bitsdaq Official Channel: https://t.me/BitsdaqOfficialChannel

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

Contact: marketing@bitsdaq.com

SOURCE: Bitsdaq

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549631/Bitsdaq-Loyalty-Rewards-Carnival-BXBC-to-BQQQ-Exchange-in-Conjunction-with-Trading-Contest-Grand-Prize