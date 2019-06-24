Company to showcase its Blue Laser Technology and LaserLight Products for Industrial, Automotive, Display, and Specialty Lighting Applications at Laser World of Photonics in Munich, Germany June 24-27, 2019

SLD Laser, a world leader in commercialization of visible laser-based light sources and blue laser products, has demonstrated ultra-compact, high power, high brightness, fiber coupled blue laser modules for materials processing applications including copper welding for battery production for electric vehicles and consumer electronic devices, as well as 3D printing. At Laser World of Photonics, the company will debut the high performance blue laser module technology, and also demonstrate its award winning UL and IEC safety certified high luminance LaserLight-SMD and LaserLight-Fiber products.

"SLD Laser is pleased to introduce its high power, high brightness blue laser module technology for industrial materials processing," stated Dr. James Raring, President, COO, and Co-Founder of SLD Laser. "SLD's blue laser light modules feature up to 12 times the absorption, processing quality and speed compared to infrared laser technology. This technology produces superior results in copper, aluminum, stainless steel, as well as other metals such as nickel, gold, titanium, and silver that are commonly used for plating, other thin metal processes and 3D printing."

SLD's blue laser light output is also highly absorptive in non-metals and organics, and therefore is ideal for marking, engraving, and cutting of these materials. Moreover, for biomedical applications, SLD's blue laser light exhibits more than ten times absorption in blood hemoglobin and melanin in skin than infrared lasers, enabling next generation solutions in dermatology and surgery.

SLD's blue laser module technology is ultra-compact, with a form factor roughly the size of a credit card, and delivers over 20 watts from a 100 micron transport fiber. The technology is modular and can be power scaled and aggregated with optical fibers into higher power systems to deliver hundreds of watts from high brightness delivery fibers less than 600 microns diameter. SLD's blue laser modules feature the company's proprietary and patented Semipolar GaN laser diode technology, with highly efficient and reliable operation to enable system integrators and application development teams to configure solutions for a wide variety of applications, and get to market quickly.

In addition to the high power blue laser module technology, SLD will showcase its LaserLight product line at Laser World of Photonics. SLD has recently initiated production of the award winning UL and IEC safety certified LaserLight-SMD and LaserLight-Fiber products, including the recently demonstrated fiber-coupled SMD and SkyBeam, the world's first 12,000 lumen LaserLight spotlight for outdoor lighting applications based on the SMD. SLD's LaserLight products won top prize, the Technical Innovation Award, at LightFair International last month in Philadelphia, PA.

"We are proud of SLD's advancements since the last Laser Munich show two years ago," said Dr. Paul Rudy, CMO and Co-Founder of SLD Laser. "We have recently entered production for our two first LaserLight product lines into the automotive and specialty lighting markets, delivering up to 10 times higher visibility and safety than can be achieved with LEDs, and replacing older legacy lighting that contains mercury. LaserLight products serve a myriad of applications such as automotive headlights, portable handheld flashlights, drones, off-road light bars, and professional applications in search and rescue, marine, avionics, architecture, and entertainment. We are thrilled to now take the next step, and introduce the blue laser module technology for emerging industrial materials processing and biomedical applications."

SLD Laser is hosting meetings at Laser World of Photonics in Munich, Germany on June 24-27, 2019 in Hall B2 Booth 125-4 of the USA Pavilion. To schedule an appointment, please contact Kristen Hanna at KHanna@SLDlaser.com.

About SLD Laser

SLD Laser is commercializing a new generation of visible laser light sources for automotive, industrial, specialty lighting, and displays, as well as advanced sensing and LiFi communication applications. The company is certified to automotive IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 quality standards, and operates facilities in Santa Barbara, CA and in Fremont, CA. SLD Laser's high luminance LaserLight products are UL and IEC safety certified, and are being adopted in a myriad of specialty illumination applications such as portable and outdoor lighting, entertainment and architecture, off-road and automotive lighting, projection and AR/VR displays, biomedical instrumentation therapeutics, and industrial imaging material processing. SLD Laser was founded in 2013 by several leading global pioneers in solid-state lighting, including Dr. Shuji Nakamura, 2014 Nobel Laureate in Physics, Dr. Steve Denbaars, Dr. James Raring, and Dr. Paul Rudy. To learn more about SLD Laser, visit www.SLDlaser.com or contact the company at info@SLDlaser.com or 1-866-SLD-LASE.

