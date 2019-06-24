Event hosted by France Biotech on 24th 25th June in Paris

OSE Immunotherapeutics (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) will participate in the first HeathTech Investor Days business event, hosted by France Biotech on June 24th 25th in Paris. This first ever European event will connect international investors and innovative companies in HealthTech.

"We are delighted to participate alongside France Biotech in this new event which, for the first time in Paris and in Europe, brings together the European and international HealthTech players around innovation in healthcare. OSE Immunotherapeutics will actively participate in business meetings at this event to highlight and advance our partnership-focused business model based on a portfolio of innovative products in immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, including four programs in clinical phase. We are very pleased with the progress of our products developed under our collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim for BI 765063 and with Servier for OSE-127 which have generated €25 million in new milestone payments during the first semester of 2019. With Tedopi in Phase 3 in non-small cell lung cancer and in Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer, as well as FR104 which is ready to enter Phase 2 in autoimmune diseases or in transplantation, the Company has high value products ready to create future partnership opportunities," comments Alexis Peyroles, chief executive officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

ABOUT HealthTech Investor Days

HealthTech Investor Days, a European business event, will take place in Paris on June 24th 25th, under the High Patronage of Mr Emmanuel MACRON President of the French Republic and the support of the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance, Mr Bruno Le Maire. The two-day event will feature thematic panel discussion and one-on-one metings intented for European HealthTech companies, worldwide investors and pharmaceutical companies.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi, is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo. BI 765063 (OSE-172) (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) is under a license and collaboration agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim; this checkpoint inhibitor is under Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. BiCKI is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) and targeting innovative targets. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat autoimmune diseases. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered with Servier under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases; in parallel, Servier plans a development in the Sjögren syndrome. OSE-127 is currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import. Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2019, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2018, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

