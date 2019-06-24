The Triple Hybrid Power Station demonstration facility



Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6275-6278

TOKYO, June 24, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has developed a "Triple Hybrid" stand-alone power supply system that combines renewable energy such as solar power with a reciprocating engine generator and storage battery, allowing for optimal stabilization control. The system's main advantage is its ability to stabilize the volatile output of renewable energy by combining three types of power sources, allowing for a high efficiency, low-cost power supply provided by an environmentally-friendly, multi-purpose distributed generation system. The Triple Hybrid Power Station demonstration facility, combining solar power generation equipment, storage batteries, and an engine generating plant, has been put into operation at MHIET's Plant, where the head office is located. The power generating system has been named EBLOX, and the control system COORDY. These systems establish a structure that allows MHIET to offer solutions to meet diverse power supply needs.Power derived from natural energy is highly susceptible to fluctuations in weather or other factors (variable renewable energy), so the higher the proportion of such energy, the greater the volatility in the power supply. The triple hybrid stand-alone power supply system was developed by making efficient use of MHIET's core technology to manage this shortcoming. The fluctuating power from variable renewable energy is absorbed in the storage battery to level the supply, with backup from diesel or gas engines to generate power unaffected by changes in the weather or the time of day.The energy control system for the power supply system manages the diverse power sources to optimize operation of the components, lowering the operational cost. In addition, the storage battery inverter provides stabilizing capability to cope with load imbalances or sudden changes occurring during parallel operation of the power source mix. Further in case of parallel operation with the grid, utilizing the storage battery's quick discharge and charge function allows the double hybrid system of engine and battery to provide shorter power feed times and the frequency containment reserve capabilities that will be needed for the balancing market in Japan going forward.The Triple Hybrid Power Station comprises a 300kW-class solar power generating facility, a 500kW/0.5hr storage battery, a 500kW gas engine generator, auxiliary equipment, and the control system. All the power generated is used within the factory. To provide for various off-grid operations testing, the station is also equipped with a variable load resistor that allows separation from the power system line.The product name "EBLOX" reflects the combining of multiple types of energy (E) together like blocks, with "BLOX" also incorporating the sense of building the social infrastructure. The control system "COORDY" expresses the idea of an energy coordinator.Many areas around the world cannot be reached by the transmission and distribution networks of power companies, and need simple, stand-alone power generating systems. At the same time, stand-alone distributed power supplies are increasingly being looked to as a means to cope with natural disasters such as earthquakes and flooding. MHIET, by offering a hybrid power generating system (EBLOX and COORDY) with the capacity to stabilize volatile renewable energy and meet these needs, will expand the potential to enhance the added value of renewable energy, and contribute to the realization of a low-carbon society.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.