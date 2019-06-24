Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond 24.06.2019 / 07:30 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Oyj: Repayment of Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH bond Helsinki, 24 June 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces that, Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group) has repaid a EUR 25 million 4.875% bearer bond due June 2019 (ISIN: DE000A2AAR27) with proceeds from the EUR 80 million of senior unsecured bonds that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH successfully placed in April 2019 . The EUR 80 million of senior unsecured bonds have a coupon of 3 months Euribor plus 5.50 per cent p.a. and a tenor of four years, and are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Frankfurt Stock Exchange with ISIN: SE0012453835. About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 794,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2019). Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Chief Financial Officer and Chief Head of Fixed Income Investor Risk Officer T: + 49 (0) 30 Relations T: +358 40 7248247 E: 921005844 E: paul.wasastjerna@gmail.com [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 1. mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com Ferratum Group Jochen Riechert IR & Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head Capital Markets Advisor T: +49 170 of Group Communications & 444 2006 E: Investor Relations T: +41 79 940 jochen.riechert@ferratum.com 6315 E: [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1. mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 24.06.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 827641 Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 827641 24.06.2019 ISIN FI4000106299 AXC0027 2019-06-24/07:31