Clement Communications: Trackonomics Honoured as the 2019 PPA Industry Partner of the Year

LONDON, June 24, 2019, the affiliate marketing solution trusted by the world's largest publishers and advertisers, is the 2019 PPAIndustry Partner of the Year. The 39th Annual PPA Awards recognize "the true breadth of talent and roles that drive publishing success today." Winners in 19 categories were announced at a black-tie awards gala at London's Grosvenor House Hotel on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The Industry Partner of the Year award honours a distinguished publishing industry supplier that went above and beyond in its partnerships with professional publishers. Judges evaluated entrants on"evidence of outstanding service levels, surpassed objectives and expectations, genuine partnership with clients to find innovative solutions, as well as evidence of real work towards sustainability alternatives, and best working practices."

"When publishers put the right amount of resources into well-planned, relevant articles, they make content that consumers can't get enough of. We're very pleased to have partnered with some of the most influential and prestigious publishing brands in the world to differentiate, streamline, and monetise their affiliate campaigns," said Hanan Maayan, CEO and co-founder of Trackonomics. "Affiliate marketing is entering a new golden age. Innovative companies are demonstrating how revenue can be generated from a legacy field with this straightforward, transparent, and efficient form of advertising."

Trackonomics' affiliate marketing technologyis the central hub for publishers running multiple affiliate campaigns. The robust platform allows Trackonomics clients to automate, consolidate, and optimise data from numerous channels, identify link rot to prevent commission loss, and utilise Trackonomics' ground-breaking capability - Funnel Relay - to measure ROI by connecting traffic acquisition channels to conversions. These tools supply publishers with the opportunity to develop better content strategies to build more valuable links that earn commission.

Companies trust Trackonomics as the most reliable solution capable of providing the requisite automation to scale affiliate programs efficiently and thoroughly. Publishers and affiliate marketers looking to automate, consolidate, and optimise their affiliate programs can uncover the depth of link data that Trackonomics delivers through a free trial at www.trackonomics.net.

About Trackonomics

Trackonomicsis a robust SaaS platform that enables enterprise-level performance marketers to scale sophisticated affiliate campaigns across multiple sites. Features include data aggregation from more than 85 affiliate networks to gain insights quickly, flexible reporting for a deeper understanding of how affiliate campaigns perform, automatic link-health scanning to scale the location of missed commission opportunities, and Funnel Relay to reveal article-level revenue, referrer, and click information so clients can develop smarter strategies to drive more revenue. Trackonomics makes every link worth more.

About the Professional Publishers Association (The PPA)

The PPAis the membership network for magazine media and business information publishers in the UK. The PPA's role is to promote, protect and advance the interests of the industry - and has been doing so for over 100 years. The PPA's membership consists of some 200 publishing companies, ranging from consumer magazine publishers, business-to-business data and information providers, to customer publishers and smaller independent companies. @PPA_Live