Tern PLC Tern PLC: Capital Markets Day 24-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Non-regulatory announcement 24 June 2019 *Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group")* *Capital Markets Day* Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is hosting a Capital Markets Day today. The event will be hosted by Tern's management team who will provide an overview of the Company and its recent activity. The day will also include presentations and product demonstrations by senior executives from a number of Tern's portfolio companies. No new material information or update on trading will be provided. The event will be recorded and made available via the Company's website at www.ternplc.com [1] as soon as practicable after the event. ***ENDS*** *Enquiries * +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Tern Plc* |via Newgate Communications| |Al Sisto/Sarah Payne | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Newgate Communications* |Tel: 020 3757 6880 | |Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman| | +-----------------------------+--------------------------+

June 24, 2019 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)