SERSTECH AB: Serstech receives 3.4 MSEK order from World Customs Organization

Serstech has today received a 3.4 MSEK order for hardware and software from its Dutch partner Hotzone Solutions Group. The order will be delivered in two parts, in June and July respectively, to the end-customer, the World Customs Organization.

The World Customs Organization is an intergovernmental institution representing 183 customs organizations from around the world and the WCO members are responsible for processing more than 98% of all international trade.

Hotzone Solutions Group was founded by previous staff of United Nations Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and has extensive and deep expertise in chemical threats. Hotzone is active around the world and provides both products and training to military, customs and police customers in handling dangerous chemicals and chemical weapons.

Serstech will provide a solution that can identify narcotics, explosives and other hazardous chemicals to World Customs Organization. Serstech's ChemDash software will collect, share knowledge of and report on found substances and will provide significant additional value, compared to the stand-alone instruments that are still common in the market.

"Customs organizations have been one of our main target groups for several years and receiving such a prestigious order represents a significant milestone in our sales efforts", says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.





