Clever Leaves to Participate in Cannabis Europa on 24th and 25th of June:

Gustavo Escobar, Co-Founder CIO Chief Innovation Officer, joins the panel: Modern Medicine, Health Tec.

At the conference, Clever Leaves will present ESENIA ESSENTIAL, their first well-being consumer product for women, which will soon be available in the UK, through online platforms and specialised retailers.

Cannabis Europa gathers leaders of the medicinal cannabis industry in Europe to discuss and analyse the market.

Clever Leaves, the vertically integrated Colombian company licensed to elaborate medicinal cannabis will today present ESENIA, its CBD Brand for women, at the Cannabis Europa conference. The ESENIA range, with its first product: ESENIA ESSENTIAL is currently the only hemp-based well-being Colombian product for women to be commercialized in the UK. ESENIA by Clever Leaves is complying with all the regulation and UK law.

ESENIA is part of Clever Leaves' commercial line of well-being products. It was developed from the non-psychoactive component of the plant, known as CBD, to offer women a product that will complement their day-to-day life and improve their general well-being and health.

The ESENIA range was created specifically for women, managing busy lives while aiming to stay fit and healthy. With benefits ranging from managing stress, improving sleep, improving focus, easing soreness and discomfort, ESENIA provides women with a product that will ensure a harmonious balance to their lives.

Made up of five different products, the ESENIA range is designed to improve the well-being of people, each with a unique focus. ESSENTIAL works to improve the general welfare of our target market.

ESSENTIAL contains CBD (short for Cannabidiol), a naturally occurring substance that is non-psychoactive and imparts a feeling of relaxation and calm. Its dosage begins with a sublingual spray every 8 hours for 15 seconds. Progressively, the number of sprays, under the tongue, increases every 8 hours until reaching the expected results. The high-quality components, in addition to our high innovation technology and multidisciplinary team, will assure people a premium experience.

"This achievement ratifies the huge steps that the Colombian industry is taking and is proof of our compliance to the demands and high standards of the European market," comments Alvaro Sanchez, Global Head of Consumer Products at Clever Leaves. "Presenting ESENIA we are meeting, in the most efficient way, the needs of the European market, starting with the UK. ESENIA highlights our commitment to the education, science, research and development of high-quality hemp-derived products," adds Sanchez.

How to take ESENIA CBD Spray?

Press the spray cap of the ESENIA CBD. Spray under the tongue and hold there for 15 seconds. Begin by spraying once every 8 hours and progressively increase to 3 sprays every 8 hours or 3 times a day. It is important to start slow and increase at a slow, but constant rate.

How does CBD make you feel?

In the results of our ongoing survey on people who are currently using CBD products, many reported that CBD makes you feel calmer and more relaxed and may even help you deal with daily life issues. While scientific studies and clinical trials are still taking place, it's been suggested that CBD can have positive health benefits on our body.

Cannabis Europa

Clever Leaves, the first and only company to have exported cannabis for research to Canada, and in the short term, will do so to Germany, will participate, as a panelist, in Cannabis Europa.

In this international meeting, ideas, experiences, and training processes will be shared with experts, with access to global knowledge, in an exponentially growing industry. Gustavo Escobar, Co-Founder and CIO Chief Innovation Officer, will share his knowledge and experience with other experts in the conversation "Modern Medicine, Health Tech," positioning Colombia as leader in the sector.

According to Gustavo Escobar, "This is the industry with the highest potential to leverage a medical revolution that will allow us, with the highest quality products, to meet our patients needs in Colombia and throughout the world. In Clever Leaves we differentiate ourselves by the design and implementation of the projects. Our objective is to create a tangible differentiation in the market through a high impact business model."

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves, a vertically integrated Colombian company and legally licensed to cultivate medicinal cannabis, began its operations in Colombia in April 2016. Clever Leaves is cultivating under the Good Agricultural Collection Practices ("GACP") certification process. In addition, the company obtained its European Good Manufacturing Practices ("EUGMP") certification with a top-of-the-line extraction facility, capable of producing 3,000 lts of full spectrum cannabis oil per year, with the aim of producing 7,700 lts by 2020. The company has as its objective to become the world's largest medicinal cannabis grower by 2023 with over 10 million ft2 of growable terrain. Clever Leaves has a team of over 400 employees, being the biggest employee in the region of Pesca Boyaca. Today, Clever Leaves has a production of 12 cultivating hectares with the objective of reaching to 25 by 2019.

