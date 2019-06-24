Employee consultation processes at UPM Plattling concluded

(UPM, Helsinki, 24 June 2019 at 10:00 EET) - UPM decided to permanently close paper machine 10 at UPM Plattling, Germany, with the aim to further increase cost competitiveness of the paper business and reducing coated mechanical paper capacity in Europe by approximately 155.000 tonnes. The decision is based on the plan announced in April 2019.

The employee consultation processes were conducted in line with the local legislations and are now finalised. The number of persons affected is 155 and paper machine 10 in Plattling will be permanently closed by mid July 2019. Paper production on the remaining machines will be continued at the Plattling site.

"The recent weeks have not been easy for the employees at our Plattling site. We are therefore pleased to have led a constructive and fair consultation process to a conclusion which helps diminish the impact of the closure. We regret this decision but remain convinced that it will support the competitiveness of both UPM Communication Papers as well as the remaining assets at the Plattling site in the long run. The discipline and commitment of our employees in Plattling during the process has been remarkable," says Ruud van den Berg, Senior Vice President, Magazines, Merchants and Office Business, UPM Communication Papers.

About UPM Plattling

UPM Plattling manufactures graphic papers with the annual capacity of 785,000 tonnes. Located in Bavaria, Germany the mill employs about 590 people.

About UPM Communication Papers

UPM Communication Papers is the world's leading producer of graphic papers, offering an extensive product range for advertising and publishing as well as home and office uses. The high performing papers and service concepts of UPM add value to our customers' businesses, while actively fulfilling demanding environmental and social responsibility criteria. With headquarters in Germany, UPM Communication Papers employs approximately 8,000 people. More about UPM Communication Papers and its products at www.upmpaper.com (http://www.upmpaper.com)

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com)

