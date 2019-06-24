Camunda Inc.: Camunda Announces Extensive Speaker Lineup for CamundaCon 2019

Early Bird Tickets for the annual Camunda Community event available until June 30

BERLIN, June 24, 2019, an open source software company reinventing workflow automation, today announced the speaker lineup for its annual user conference - CamundaCon - featuring presenters from LinkedIn, Roche and AXA, among others. Demand for the tech-focused event is significantly outpacing last year and discounted Early Bird tickets are available only until June 30.



CamundaCon, an event created for software developers, enterprise architects and IT executives who want to learn about workflow and decision automation, takes place September 12-13 in the heart of Berlin. It brings together workflow automation and BPMN experts, the global Camunda community and the Camunda engineering team to share best practices, discuss the product roadmap and get inspiration from fellow Camunda users.

New this year to the annual conference is a developer-focussed track, with dedicated tutorials and workshops from Camunda experts in the core product stack, from extending the popular Camunda Modeler tool, to scaling distributed workflow engines.

CamundaCon 2019 will see speakers from a diverse array of industries presenting case studies and technical solutions to problems solved with Camunda's workflow and decision automation platform.

CamundaCon 2019 features 50 sessions with speakers including:

LinkedIn Senior Site Reliability Engineer Akhil Ahuja

Senior Site Reliability Engineer Akhil Ahuja UK Home Office CTO Richard Howells

CTO Richard Howells AXA Konzern AG Manager IT-BPM and Product Owner Niko Vogel

Manager IT-BPM and Product Owner Niko Vogel Lufthansa Technik Head of Technology & Infrastructure Tobias Mohr; and Johannes Hansen, Senior Director Process Automation & Technology Platform

Head of Technology & Infrastructure Tobias Mohr; and Johannes Hansen, Senior Director Process Automation & Technology Platform Roche Solutions Architect Daniel Butnaru

Solutions Architect Daniel Butnaru Australia Post Enterprise Architect Rob Parker

Enterprise Architect Rob Parker Deutsche Telekom Project Manager IT Application Friedbert Samland

Learn more and register:

To register and learn more about CamundaCon 2019 visit: https://www.camundacon.com/

