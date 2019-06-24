sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,764 Euro		-0,016
-2,05 %
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 Ticker-Symbol: RG2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,772
0,80
09:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RUSHYDRO PJSC ADR0,764-2,05 %