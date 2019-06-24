PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 21, 2019 24-Jun-2019 / 08:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 21, 2019 PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting on June 21, 2019. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1. On the consideration of matters of significance to the Company: Progress of the construction of Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP. The resolution adopted: To take into consideration information on the progress of the construction of Ust-Srednekanskaya HPP (Schedule 1 hereto). Item 2. Matters of the organization of internal control and risk management. 2.1. On approval of the report on the functioning and the results of internal assessment of the corporate system of internal control and risk management. The resolution adopted: 1. To approve the report on the functioning and the assessment results of the internal control and risk management system (Schedule 2 hereto). 2. To instruct the Company to develop an action plan based on the assessment of the internal control and risk management system conducted as of 2018 year-end. Item 2.2. On approval of the Internal Control and Risk Management Policy of RusHydro Group. The resolution adopted: 1. To approve the Internal Control and Risk Management Policy of RusHydro Group (Schedule 3 hereto). 2. To declare null and void the Internal Control and Risk Management Policy of RusHydro approved by decision of the Company's Board of Directors (Minutes No. 227 dated November 16, 2015). Item 2.3. On approval of the Risk-Appetite Methodology of RusHydro Group. The resolution adopted: To approve the Risk-Appetite Methodology of RusHydro Group (Schedule 4 hereto). About RusHydro RusHydro Group is one of Russia's largest generating companies. RusHydro is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia with over 400 generating facilities in Russia and abroad. The company also manages a number of R&D, engineering and electricity retail companies. Group's thermal assets are operated by subsidiary - RAO Energy System of East in the Far East of Russia. Total electricity generation capacity of the Group is 39.4 GW, heat capacity - 18.5 thousand GCal/h. Russian Federation owns 60.56% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on Moscow Exchange (MOEX), and included in MSCI EM - MSCI Russia indexes. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (800) 333 8000 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PJSC "RusHydro" ("RusHydro"). One can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "forecast", "project", "should", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and political conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia and rapid technological and market changes in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 11063 EQS News ID: 829247 End of Announcement EQS News Service

