Aytu BioScience, Inc.: MiOXSYS(R) Male Infertility Test Will be Featured in Product Theatre Symposium at 35th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, announced that the MiOXSYS male infertility test will be featured today in a Product Theatre symposium at the 35th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) in Vienna, Austria.

Multiple clinical presentations featuring the MiOXSYS system will be made today, Monday, June 24, 2019 by five leading urologists, andrologists, and reproductive medicine experts from around the world. Dr. Ashok Agarwal, PhD, Professor and Director of the Andrology Center at Cleveland Clinic, will chair the symposium.

The MiOXSYS Product Theatre symposium will be conducted from 2:50 PM to 4:40 PM CET at Lehar Room 2 at the Messe Wien.

Product Showcase Presenters & Presentations:

Dr. Ashok Agarwal, PhD, Symposium Chair

Professor of Surgery (Urology) & Director of Andrology Center

Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University

and Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Presentation: "Defining Male Infertility and Concept of Male Oxidative Stress Infertility"

Dr. Hassan Sallam, MB, ChB, DGO, Dr Ch O&G, FRCOG, PhD.

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology

University of Alexandria

Alexandria, Egypt

Presentation: "Does Oxidative Stress in Semen Affect the Fertilizing Capacity of the Sperm? Evidence from the Conventional IVF Model"

Dr. Ralf Henkel, PhD

Professor, Department of Medical Bioscience

University of Western Cape

Bellville, South Africa



Presentation: "Prediction of Successful ICSI Cycles by Oxidation-Reduction Potential (ORP) and Sperm DNA Fragmentation (SDF)"

Dr. Moncef Benkhalifa, PhD

Professor, Department of Reproductive Biology & Genetics

Picardie University Jules Verne

Amiens, France

Presentation: "Impact of ORP the Day of IVF/ICSI on Biological and Clinical Outcomes"

Dr. Hiroshi Okada, MD, PhD

Professor, Department of Urology

Dokkyo Medical University

Saitama Medical Center

Saitama, Japan

Presentation: "Male Infertility in Japan, Dokkyo Medical University & MiOXSYS"

The MiOXSYS System is currently in use in over thirty countries around the world and is CE Marked and cleared by Health Canada, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and Mexico's COFEPRAS.

Hosting of this Product Theatre does not imply endorsement of the MiOXSYS System by ESHRE.

About Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. The company currently markets Natesto, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"). Aytu also has exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights to ZolpiMist, an FDA-approved, commercial-stage prescription sleep aid indicated for the short-term treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation. Aytu recently acquired exclusive U.S. commercial rights to Tuzistra XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. Tuzistra XR is a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an extended-release oral suspension. Additionally, Aytu is developing MiOXSYS, a novel, rapid semen analysis system with the potential to become a standard of care for the diagnosis and management of male infertility caused by oxidative stress. MiOXSYS is commercialized outside of the U.S. where it is a CE Marked, Health Canada cleared, Australian TGA approved, Mexican COFEPRAS approved product, and Aytu is planning U.S.-based clinical trials in pursuit of 510k de novo medical device clearance by the FDA. Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally written in the future tense and/or are preceded by words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'forecast,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'suggest,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' or similar words, or the negatives of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks relating to gaining market acceptance of our products, obtaining reimbursement by third-party payors, the potential future commercialization of our product candidates, the anticipated start dates, durations and completion dates, as well as the potential future results, of our ongoing and future clinical trials, the anticipated designs of our future clinical trials, anticipated future regulatory submissions and events, our anticipated future revenue growth, our anticipated future cash position and future events under our current and potential future collaboration. We also refer you to the risks described in 'Risk Factors' in Part I, Item 1A of Aytu BioScience, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the other reports and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact for Investors:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

SOURCE: Aytu BioScience, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549302/MiOXSYSR-Male-Infertility-Test-Will-be-Featured-in-Product-Theatre-Symposium-at-35th-Annual-Meeting-of-the-European-Society-of-Human-Reproduction-and-Embryology