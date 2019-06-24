Rong Chuang China: Chongqing City Gift Of "Send Acacia Thousands Of Miles" Attracted Worldwide Attention

CHONGQING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / At 18:00 local time on 21 of May, the "First Session of Golden Cicada Cannes International Festival of Creativity" award ceremony was held at Paris Hotel Monaco by House.Ifeng.com, in collaboration with Pit.Ifeng.com and IFENG. In the ceremony, Rong Chuang Xi Nan won the "social impact gold award" by its concept of "Recreating Chongqing". Rong Chuang Xi Nan, as A subsidiary of Rong Chuang China, has been devoted to in-depth cultivation of urban culture for 16 years.

Caption: Robert ROUX, councilor of the Municipality of Nice, France, who admitted that this gift of "send acacia thousands of miles" from Chongqing, China is indeed very beautiful.

"Recreating Chongqing". As a city gift designed by Rong Chuang China, aptly named as "send acacia thousands of miles" was first unveiled at the Golden Cicada Cannes International Festival of Creativity. "Send acacia thousands of miles" symbolizes the beautiful essence of Chongqing municipality.

By taking "Tu Shan Kiln" of Chongqing and "Xi LanKaPu" of Tujia brocade as the design elements, this "city gift" was created by Rong Chuang China of Chongqing Municipality. The company created the gift along with Michael young (famous British designer who won red dot design awards thrice) and Yang Fang (famous Chinese fashion designer).

Rong Chuang China looks to take the essence of the natural beauty of the winding intersection between Yangtze River in Chongqing and Jialing River to the world, and also wants to transfer the hidden life elements of the city (i.e. the 'city gift') to the world.

Catherine FAUTRIER, the ambassador of Embassy of Monaco in the People's Republic of China, told that this "send acacia thousands of miles" gift is very beautiful and he hopes to come to Chongqing someday.

Robert ROUX, the councilor for the Municipality of Nice, France, revealed that the gift symbolizes the rich historical heritage of Chongqing and he hopes to deepen the cultural exchange between France and China.

