SonicWall today announced the appointment of Terry Greer-King as Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Sales. With extensive experience in the technology industry, Terry and the EMEA team will continue to offer small and medium businesses, enterprises and government agencies a leading networking security platform and services through a partner-friendly, direct touch model.

"Cyber threats are developing faster than businesses today can keep up and I look forward to being a part of a company that brings proven solutions to protect organizations against them," said Terry Greer-King. "The EMEA team and I are committed to educate and defend customers with support from the company's over one million sensors that arm SonicWall customers with data for threat detection, analysis and remediation."

Prior to joining the SonicWall team, Terry served as Akamai Technology's Director of Security Sales for EMEA, Cisco's Director of EMEA Cybersecurity Sales, as well as the UK Managing Director for Check Point. Terry brings extensive experience providing cybersecurity solutions to partners and customers across the EMEA region and will work with the EMEA sales leaders to increase our direct touch results and grow our business.

"Industry leaders like Terry are a testament to the momentum SonicWall continues to build in the EMEA region," said SonicWall SVP and Chief Revenue Officer Robert VanKirk. "Terry has an outstanding reputation and we look forward to him joining the team."

Michael Berg, Vice President, EMEA Channel Sales, will continue to focus on the region's distribution and channel partner relationships, inside sales and new routes to market. In this new role, Michael will be tasked with working closely with the SonicWall channel sales team to expand the company's go-to-market strategy and to drive net new direct touch business alongside our growing network of distributors and resellers.

With the use of its Real Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI), SonicWall stopped 2.5 billion malware attacks in the first quarter of 2019. The patent-pending technology detected 173,000 never-before-seen threats, including 137,000 PDF threats and Spoiler, a recent side-channel attack.

Since becoming independent in November 2016, SonicWall has launched 54 new products to bolster the SonicWall Capture Cloud Platform. The company launched its SecureFirst channel partner program in 2016 which has grown to more than 18,700 partners to date.

