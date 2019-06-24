HGC launches new API hub to further advance digital transformation

The journey begins with the launch of A2P SMS API platform for high-quality message delivery

HONG KONG and ATLANTA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage and infrastructure, today announced the launch of HGC Application Program Interface (API) Hub. The new hub enables effective integration of multiple APIs and systems and delivers a suite of APIs for different businesses, streamlining the access for customers in a timely, secure and efficient way. The API hub, which begins with the launch of Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS API, marks another major milestone in HGC's digitalisation journey.

RESTful API enables simple integration and increased flexibility for developers

HGC's cloud-based API Hub provides the highest levels of availability, resiliency, and scalability to meet the demands of a digital workforce. The use of RESTful APIs supports most client languages, including Java, NodeJS, Python, and PHP, and provides a simple, time- and cost-effective method for developers wishing to consume the service. The API developer portal provides instant access to the API definitions in Swagger format, further reducing the barrier to entry for new developers.

The new platform provides HGC with the capability to develop APIs that best suit customers' diverse needs and enables customers to enjoy reliable and high quality services at a lower cost. In other words, it helps businesses to connect and automate their operational process across applications and data sources in a cost-effective, secure, user-friendly and timely manner.

The new A2P SMS API achieves simplicity in message delivery globally

The constant growth in both the mobile user population and the number of online transactions has sharpened the need for extra layers of consumer data security and identity authentication. These have become increasingly popular, sparking demand for a reliable API platform that can serve different industries. The new A2P SMS API minimises the technical complexity and enables carriers, corporate and enterprise customers and over-the-top (OTT) service providers to create and manage multiple message originators via one platform and to schedule and deliver messages worldwide from applications to mobile users in a convenient, fast and secure way that ultimately improved the end-users' SMS experience.

Apart from data security and authentication, text messaging is also widely used in industries including retail, finance, transportation, healthcare etc., for One Time Passwords (OTP), marketing and promotion, customer relationship management, interactive services and other purposes. The API platform will allow businesses to reach a huge potential customer base and to more easily streamline and expand international messaging programmes.

Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President of International Business of HGC, said, "Following the successful launch of our SDN-enabled marketplace earlier this year, the introduction of HGC API Hub further advances our digital transformation journey and enriches our business portfolio. The new platform can meet the rising demand for greater business efficiency in the digital era and A2P SMS will surely make a remarkable debut in our API ecosystem, with the objective of further expanding to other services including VoIP, SDN etc. in the near future."

Wing Lam, Assistant Vice President, Product & Business Development, International Business of HGC said, "We are excited to announce the API hub and to firstly apply the platform to our existing A2P SMS service. The simplification brought by the new platform enables our customers to enjoy greater delivery success and provides better customer experience by focusing resources on the message content and maximising end-user engagement rather than the technical and operational mechanics."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.